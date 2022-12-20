Phoenix Suns

Report: Mat Ishbia Finalizing $4 Billion Purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and is worth an estimated $5.1 billion

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Report: Mat Ishbia finalizing purchase of Phoenix Suns, Mercury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Phoenix’s basketball franchises reportedly are on the verge of landing a new owner.

Mat Ishbia is finalizing the purchase of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Mercury for $4 billion, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Current owner Robert Sarver purchased the Suns for just over $400 million in 2004. In September, he announced that he planned to sell his portions of the Suns and Mercury. The NBA had handed Sarver a one-year suspension and $10 million fine following an investigation into claims of a hostile workplace environment.

Ishbia previously showed interest in purchasing an NFL franchise. He bid on the Denver Broncos, who sold for a record $4.65 billion in June, and announced he was pursuing the Washington Commanders in November.

Ishbia is the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. He has an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. At 42 years old, Ishbia would become the NBA’s youngest principal owner.

Sports

the Masters 4 hours ago

Masters Allows Qualified LIV Golfers to Play in 2023 Tournament

red sox 5 hours ago

Xander Bogaerts' Farewell Post to Red Sox Prompts Reactions From Players

As for Ishbia’s connection to basketball, he played at Michigan State from 1999 to 2002 and won a national championship in 2000. 

Sportico estimated in December 2021 that the Suns had a franchise valuation of $1.92 billion.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Phoenix SunsNBAPhoenix Mercury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us