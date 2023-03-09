Report: Suns' Kevin Durant to Miss Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury

Report: Suns' Durant to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevin Durant's home debut in Phoenix will come a little later than expected.

The Suns' recently acquired star is expected to miss the next two to three weeks with an ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Suns’ Kevin Durant (left ankle) expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2023

Durant suffered the injury Wednesday while driving to the basket during warm-ups prior to the start of what was supposed to be his first home game in Phoenix since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9.

The 34-year-old rolled his left ankle and fell to the court. He was later ruled a late scratch for the Suns' matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s video of Kevin Durant slipping on the floor pregame.



He stayed down for a few seconds but then got up and finished his on-court work. pic.twitter.com/DwTrNc6LIr — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 9, 2023

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, there was initial concern that Durant could be out until the playoffs, denying him the opportunity to get acclimated with his new teammates. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the swelling in Durant's ankle has gone down and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks with his left ankle sprain and return based on rehab progress, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Swelling has gone down in the ankle, which Durant injured slipping in pregame warmups Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2023

Durant made his Suns debut on March 1 after recovering from an MCL sprain suffered in what turned out to be his final game with the Nets on Jan. 8. He has played in three games with Phoenix, averaging 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.7 minutes per while going 3-0.

Phoenix sits fourth in the Western Conference at 37-29, trailing the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies by two games. The Suns face the Kings on Saturday and then play the Golden State Warriors, Durant's former team, on Monday.

Phoenix finishes the regular season on April 9.