Saints' Alvin Kamara Arrested After Pro Bowl on Battery Charge in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl.

After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He remained in jail Sunday evening. His bail is set at $5,000 and a court hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, a jail official said.

Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub. The police said detectives determined the victim was battered by Kamara.

The Saints and Kamara's agent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 26-year-old is one of the top running backs in the NFL. He had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine TDs this season on the way to being picked for his fifth Pro Bowl in five seasons as a pro.

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed.