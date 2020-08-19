Boston Celtics

Tatum Scores 33 Points; Celtics Rout 76ers to Take 2-0 Lead

The Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101, and Jayson Tatum has put up 65 points through the first two games of the playoff series

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during Round One, Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs on August 19, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday.

Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters.

Sports

Cincinnati Reds 2 hours ago

Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Anti-Gay Slur on Air

NCAA 3 hours ago

NCAA Moves Toward Free Year of Eligibility for Fall Athletes

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, and Josh Richardson added 18 points.

The Celtics lost starting forward Gordon Hayward to a right ankle sprain in Game 1, and expect him to be out for approximately four weeks. Marcus Smart stepped into the starting lineup, and Boston adjusted seamlessly.

The 76ers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Celtics rallied to lead 65-57 at halftime.

Brown's 360-degree dunk with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter put the Celtics up 74-59. Boston extended its lead to 98-75 at the end of the third quarter. The Celtics held the 76ers to 22 percent shooting in the period.

TIP-INS

76ers: Matisse Thybulle started in place of Al Horford, and neither stood out. Horford scored four points and Thybulle scored two. … Embiid scored 15 points in the first quarter. … F Tobias Harris had 13 points and 11 rebounds. … G Shake Milton scored 14 points.

Celtics: … Tatum banked in a 32-footer late in the shot clock with 8.5 seconds left the first quarter. … Had no turnovers in the third quarter. … C Enes Kanter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBAbasketballJayson TatumPhiladelphia 76ers
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us