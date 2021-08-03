How Simone Biles' Total Olympic Medal Count Compares to Records

Simone Biles has long been considered one of the greatest gymnasts ever, and now she has the medals to back that up.

With two medals won in Tokyo -- a silver in team and a bronze in balance beam -- Biles matched Shannon Miller's Olympic medal total of seven, which is the most among American gymnasts.

Before Tokyo, Biles also competed in the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she won five medals in team, all-around, vault, and floor events. She also won bronze on the balance beam in 2016, mirroring her beam placement in Tokyo after an exhilarating comeback performance.

Miller also competed in two Olympic Games, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996. She led the "Magnificent Seven" to Team USA's first-ever gold in team events, and became the first American to win gold on the balance beam.

Who has won the most Olympic medals?

Just seven American women have won as many or more career Olympic medals than Biles. Here's how they lined up, by medal count.

Jenny Thompson, Swimming: 12 medals (8 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Dara Torres, Swimming: 12 medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze)

Natalie Coughlin, Swimming: 12 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze)

Allyson Felix, Track and Field: 9 medals (6 gold, 3 silver)

Allison Schmitt, Swimming: 8 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

Shirley Babashoff, Swimming: 8 medals (2 gold, 6 silver)

Dana Vollmer, Swimming: 7 medals (5 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

Amanda Beard, Swimming: 7 medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze)

Shannon Miller, Gymnastics: 7 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

Most medal records are set and held by swimmers due to the number of events and career longevity that swimmers have compared to gymnasts, which makes Biles' run especially notable.

In addition to her Olympic accomplishments, Biles is a five-time all-around world champion, five-time floor exercise world champion and seven-time United States national all-around champion.

Despite withdrawing from almost all gymnastics events at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles has had perhaps the most closely watched and discussed week of any Olympian this year. From being a gymnastics favorite to becoming a champion for mental health, here’s a timeline of Biles’ week at the 2020 Olympics.