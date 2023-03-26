When Is the Men's Final Four? Matchups, Schedule, More

Sixty-eight teams entered, four remain.

And it's probably safe to say it's not the four anyone expected.

No. 4 UConn, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 9 Florida Atlantic are the only teams left in the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament. The very surprising group makes up one of the lowest-seeded Final Fours in NCAA Tournament history.

Three of the schools -- FAU, Miami and SDSU -- are making their first appearance in the Final Four. That means at least one team will get the chance to play for its program's first national championship.

Will San Diego State or Miami become the first 5-seed to win the Big Dance? Can FAU extend its Cinderella run to go down in history as the lowest-seeded team to win the NCAA Tournament? Or will UConn claim its fifth national title?

Here's what to know before the Final Four tips off.

Where is the 2023 men's Final Four?

NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Texans, in Houston is the site of this year's Final Four.

What are the 2023 men's Final Four dates?

Both Final Four games will be held on Saturday, April 1.

What are the 2023 men's Final Four matchups?

In a battle of Final Four first-timers, East Region champ FAU is up against South Region winner San Diego State.

The other matchup is between Midwest Region champion Miami and West Region winner UConn.

What time does the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic game start?

SDSU and FAU will begin the Final Four action at 6:09 p.m. ET/3:09 p.m. PT.

What time does the UConn vs. Miami game start?

The UConn-Miami showdown is scheduled to start at 8:49 p.m. ET/5:49 p.m. PT.

What TV channel are the men's Final Four games on?

Both contests will air on CBS.

How to stream the 2023 men's Final Four games

The games will be available to stream on the Paramount+ app, the March Madness Live app, ParamountPlus.com and NCAA.com.

When is the 2023 men's national championship?

The two teams that emerge from the Final Four will meet in the national title game at NRG Stadium on Monday, April 3.