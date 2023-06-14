Stanley Cup could be headed to Massachusetts with Bruce Cassidy, Jack Eichel

If you said just two years ago that Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel would win the Stanley Cup together and spend their day with it in Massachusetts, you'd probably assume the Boston Bruins won another championship.

Unfortunately for Bruins fans, neither one of those guys will be representing the Original Six franchise when/if they bring the Stanley Cup to the Commonwealth over the next few months.

They'll be representing the Vegas Golden Knights, who won their first ever Stanley Cup title Tuesday night by beating the Florida Panthers -- the same opponent that knocked out the Bruins in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Cassidy told reporters after the Golden Knights' series-clinching Game 5 victory that he'll likely bring the Cup to Cape Cod. He owns a house on the Cape and enjoys spending summers there.

Cassidy said his day with the Cup will most likely take place on the Cape — steve conroy (@conroyherald) June 14, 2023

Eichel is a native of North Chelmsford, Mass., so it's probably fair to assume the Stanley Cup will find its way to his hometown at some point this summer. The superstar center led the playoffs in scoring with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 games.

The Stanley Cup coming to Massachusetts, with the Bruins' former head coach parading it around, will be a tough look for the franchise and another painful reminder of the disappointing end to Boston's season.