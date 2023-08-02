Triston Casas named AL Rookie of the Month for July

Triston Casas showed his star potential throughout the month of July. On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox first baseman was rewarded for his efforts.

Casas was named MLB's American League Rookie of the Month. The honor comes as no surprise as Casas mashed in July, hitting .349 with seven homers, 13 RBIs, and a 1.199 OPS. Three of those homers came in consecutive games against the Chicago Cubs. He homered twice off then-New York Mets ace Max Scherzer the following week.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez won the award in the National League.

Triston Casas: .349 AVG, 1.199 OPS, 7 HR, 13 RBI

Francisco Alvarez: .275 AVG, .974 OPS, 8 HR, 16 RBI



Your AL and NL Rookies of the Month for July! pic.twitter.com/189wkTedXi — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

Casas has silenced his doubters since his slow start to the campaign. Since May 1, the 23-year-old is slashing .299/.385/.489 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

The recent surge gives Casas the fourth-best odds (+1800) to earn the AL Rookie of the Year award, according to DraftKings. His teammate, Masataka Yoshida, has the second-best odds (+200) while Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (+130) leads the pack.