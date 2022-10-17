Homemade Cape Ann Clam Chowder Recipe

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Specialty Equipment: Clam Shucking Knife

Anna’s Tip: If you don’t have a clam shucking knife available, or if you don’t feel comfortable shucking clams, don’t worry — you can steam the clams until the shells pop open and then pull the meat out. However, by shucking clams raw you keep all the delicious clam juice, which makes this chowder so fantastic!

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 ounces smoked bacon, cut crosswise into ¼-inch pieces

½ cup chopped leeks

2 celery stalks, minced

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1½ pounds red bliss potatoes, scrubbed and cut into bite-sized pieces (if prepping in advance, submerge diced potatoes in ice water

2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves

⅓ cup dry white wine

2 cups clam juice, either bottled, reserved from shucking fresh clams, or a combination

25 cherrystone clams (about 5 lbs), scrubbed and shucked, reserving juices

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

PREPARATION:

In a heavy bottomed stock pot, melt butter over low heat and add bacon. Cook bacon 7 to 10 minutes, until fat has rendered and bacon is crispy. With a slotted spoon, remove bacon from pot and set aside on a paper towel lined plate. Add leeks, celery, and yellow onion to the pot with rendered bacon fat and butter. Sauté over medium low heat until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Add garlic, potatoes, thyme, and sauté for an additional 2 minutes. Add white wine. Allow the wine to cook off, about 2 minutes, and then add the clam juice. Simmer for 15 minutes the potatoes have softened. Finally, add the clam meat. Reduce the heat to low and add the heavy cream, being careful not to boil. Return the bacon to the pot. Reserve 2 Tbs of bacon, chop or crush and serve as a garnish. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve warm with oyster crackers or croutons.

Watch Anna make her homemade Clam Chowder and Apple Cider Cocktail in the full episode of The Chef's Pantry below.

Who says summer's the only time to enjoy clam chowder? Anna's serving up this steamy soup and her homemade crunchy croutons with an apple cider cocktail that will pair perfectly at your next fall gathering.