Fencer Lauren Scruggs on her Olympic medal win, support at Harvard, and being a role model

A Harvard fencer made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lauren Scruggs, of New York, is the first Black woman to medal in individual fencing for the United States.

“I thought I was going to lose my first bout to get all the way to the finals is just insane,” she said.

The 21-year-old reached the fencing foil individual finals alongside her teammate Lee Kiefer. Kiefer took gold, and Scruggs earned her silver, something Team USA had never achieved before.



“I kept thinking it’s a dream when I was getting ready. I was like ‘this is unreal.’”

Scruggs attributes her success to her mentors at Harvard.

In April she sat down with NBC10 Boston’s Bianca Beltran to discuss the impact her program has had on her and her sport.

“Harvard I think it’s been super super helpful and beneficial for me in my success. I think part of the reason I’ve been so successful and in college I had such a good base here,” Scruggs told Beltran.

Harvard fencing coach Daria Schneider shares the excitement.

“ I feel amazing. I’m on cloud nine I have two children and yesterday it was like the happiest days of my life.”

Schneider coaches Scruggs at Harvard and is also in Paris with the team. She said she knew Scruggs was special when she recruited her at age 14.

“Nothing fazes her, she’s one of the most steady people I’ve ever met,” Schneider said.

Medaling in the Paris Olympics means Scruggs gets to be an inspiration for others like her who may look at her and see what can be done in the discipline.

“ Yeah, I love inspiring the youth. It’s great to be a role model, but it also means that you have to step up and I think I’m ready to take that on,” she said after her win.

Another history note – this is the first time eight students from Harvard made it to the Olympics – six for Team USA and two for Canada.

Scruggs will join her teammates to compete as a group in women’s foil on Thursday. You can watch on Peacock.