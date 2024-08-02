Simone Biles

Simone Biles wows Team USA fans at Paris Olympics

The U.S. women's gymnastics team had two athletes on the podium Thursday, with Simone Biles winning the gold medal and Suni Lee winning the bronze in the women's individual all-around

By Bianca Beltrán

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fans of Team USA were out in full force at the Paris Olympics Thursday as Simone Biles claimed gold in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final.

It was a big day for the U.S. as Suni Lee, who earned gold in the event in Tokyo, took home the bronze medal.

The gold medal was Biles' sixth, and her ninth Olympic medal overall.

Families made the trip of a lifetime to see the greatest gymnast of all time make history in person.


Watch the video above to hear what some of them had to say.

