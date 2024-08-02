Simone Biles wows Team USA fans at Paris Olympics

Fans of Team USA were out in full force at the Paris Olympics Thursday as Simone Biles claimed gold in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final.

It was a big day for the U.S. as Suni Lee, who earned gold in the event in Tokyo, took home the bronze medal.

The gold medal was Biles' sixth, and her ninth Olympic medal overall.

Families made the trip of a lifetime to see the greatest gymnast of all time make history in person.



