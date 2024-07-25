Take a tour of the Olympic Village in Paris

All this week, athletes have been getting settled in the place they will call home during the Paris Olympics.

The Olympic Village is designed like a neighborhood, offering anything that the athletes might need throughout the Games. That includes a market, and a dining hall that serves up 40,000 meals each day.

It also offers a nursing room, a post office and several places to mingle with other Olympians.

The village is catering to people from all over the world, with different tastes and customs. Organizer say they have been preparing for this challenge for three years.



The cardboard beds are back. They are also made with a recyclable plastic material that can be customized for firmness.

National pride is on full display outside of each team's residence. Team USA has a big presence at the village.

One thing that is not included is air conditioning, prompting some teams to bring their own. Organizers said in an effort to make it climate-friendly, the village's insulation aims to keep the air fresh year-round.

After the Games, the Olympic Village will become part of the neighborhood, offering 2,800 units of housing.