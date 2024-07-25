Triathlete Flora Duffy, Bermuda's only Olympic gold medalist, looks to repeat in Paris

A triathlete from Bermuda who grew up training in the island's azure ocean – and on its curvy, narrow streets – is the country's only Olympic gold medalist.

In Tokyo, triathlete Flora Duffy notched the latest margin of victory ever in the women's event and put her country in the Guiness Book of World Records.

At 36 – mature for an Olympic-distance triathlete – Duffy is on her way to Paris, trying to make history again, carrying the hopes of an entire country.

Many expected the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo to be the final exclamation mark on a stellar career for the multi-year triathlon world champion. Duffy thought that, too.



"Maybe it would have been smart to call it quits after Tokyo when you have the gold medal," Duffy told NBC10 Boston with a laugh. "I don't know. I guess I'm just a little bit crazy."

Duffy's Paris ambition is even more audacious when you consider the debilitating knee injury which kept her sidelined for much of 2023.

To do well at the 2024 Games means recovering from injury, defying age and writing a new page in the record books.

Duffy has already made Bermuda – an island in the Atlantic of 64,000 people – the smallest country in the world to win a gold medal at the Summer Games. Now, she's trying to do it again.

"My ambition is to go there and try to win another medal, for sure," she said.