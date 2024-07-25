2024 Paris Olympics

Triathlete Flora Duffy, Bermuda's only Olympic gold medalist, looks to repeat in Paris

Flora Duffy won the gold medal in the triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics, making history for Bermuda; now 36 and fighting back from injury, she's pushing for another one this year

By Glenn Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

A triathlete from Bermuda who grew up training in the island's azure ocean – and on its curvy, narrow streets – is the country's only Olympic gold medalist.

In Tokyo, triathlete Flora Duffy notched the latest margin of victory ever in the women's event and put her country in the Guiness Book of World Records.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At 36 – mature for an Olympic-distance triathlete – Duffy is on her way to Paris, trying to make history again, carrying the hopes of an entire country.

Many expected the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo to be the final exclamation mark on a stellar career for the multi-year triathlon world champion. Duffy thought that, too.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Maybe it would have been smart to call it quits after Tokyo when you have the gold medal," Duffy told NBC10 Boston with a laugh. "I don't know. I guess I'm just a little bit crazy."

Duffy's Paris ambition is even more audacious when you consider the debilitating knee injury which kept her sidelined for much of 2023.

To do well at the 2024 Games means recovering from injury, defying age and writing a new page in the record books.

Duffy has already made Bermuda – an island in the Atlantic of 64,000 people – the smallest country in the world to win a gold medal at the Summer Games. Now, she's trying to do it again.

"My ambition is to go there and try to win another medal, for sure," she said.

More from Paris 2024

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 22

Meet New England's athletes heading to this year's Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

What happens inside Olympic Villages? These athletes gave us a tour

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us