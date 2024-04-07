New England ramps up preparations for Monday's solar eclipse

The great gig in the sky is causing a great deal of traffic on the roads.

The path of the total solar eclipse cuts across a dozen states including Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. About 85% of the eclipse will be visible in Massachusetts. The Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering free programming and giving out protective glasses at eight Massachusetts state parks.

Meanwhile, AAA Northeast is expecting traffic delays similar to what you’d see on a holiday weekend. State officials are expecting up to 20,000 people will head to the most northern part of New Hampshire, up to 40,000 people will visit Maine and around 160,000 are going to Vermont, according to the state’s emergency management agency.

We speak with Dr. Gabriel Luna, UMass Memorial Health Ophthalmologist, about what you have to do to watch the solar eclipse on Monday safely.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The slogan surrounding the region has been "come early, stay late."

“One thing we are telling everyone to pack is patience. Everybody please be patient, there will a lot of traffic going up north and potentially even bigger traffic coming back south.” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.

“Be patient, be ready and make sure you have what you need in your vehicle – snacks, clothing gas.” added Maine Governor Janet Mills.

There are also safety tips for viewing the eclipse on Monday.

First, make sure you buy eclipse glasses from a reputable vendor. Second, if you don’t have glasses, you can poke a hole Through a piece of cardstock. Third, don't view the eclipse through your phone camera.

Also, if you’re buying eclipse glasses, you want to make sure they have the ISO number 12312-2. That means they are safe to use.

Dr. Gabriel Luna, UMass Memorial Health Ophthalmologist, says the only time anyone can take off their glasses is at the peak of the eclipse in the path of totality, which is not happening in Massachusetts.

“It can go from just having a temporary blindness episode to permanent blindness and the damage is mainly to the retina, which is the area that controls the vision. It’s almost like the brain of the eye that allows you to see.” added Dr. Luna.