The best viewing conditions for the 2024 total solar eclipse will be in New England

The buzz is deafening: a total solar eclipse will grace the continental US for the first time since 2017; this is a rare chance to witness a celestial marvel. Your plans are likely set, but fingers are crossed for great viewing conditions. And the fantastic news is that the forecast for New England’s clear skies is unchanged, putting us literally in the best spot for viewing across the country.

Sky enthusiasts in northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are in for a front-row seat to the total eclipse. For a stunning two to three minutes, the moon will devour the sun, plunging the day into an eerie twilight. This brief moment of totality will reveal the sun's corona, its wispy outer layer, in all its glory.

In the path of totality:

How dark is it going to be? The sky will darken dramatically, similar to twilight. This can last several minutes, so get ready for an otherworldly experience!

Will it get colder? As the moon hides the sun, there might be a slight dip in temperature, by a few degrees. Pack a light jacket in case!

Will I see stars? For a brief moment, you might be able to! The darkness will be similar to dusk, allowing a peek at some brighter stars.

What's up with my dog? Animals may become confused by the sudden darkness and act strangely for a short time. Don't worry, it's usually temporary.

Safety first!

Never attempt to look directly at the sun. The sun's intense rays can permanently damage your eyesight. To safely observe the eclipse, use certified eclipse glasses specifically designed for this purpose. These glasses filter out harmful solar radiation.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience under the eclipsed sun & don’t forget to share your pictures & experiences with us here.