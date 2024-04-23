Another chilly start Tuesday followed by sunny and mild afternoon

Chilly starts are common in April, and Tuesday morning is no exception. Bit of frost to shake off in the suburbs, but this is quickly overcome by all the sun we'll see. Keep in mind that the UV index is still high during the day, despite the cool high temperatures.

Tuesday sees some recovery in that department as we leap to the mid-60s in some spots.

Wednesday sees the only real threat for showers this week. A fast-moving front will glide in during the day, triggering a couple of morning showers, then a round in the mid-afternoon. Not much water out of these, so we're not seeing a washout. Gusty winds will usher in the chill late day and into the evening however, so heads up on that.

Flat-out chilly Thursday. There will be a breeze, but the temps struggle all day. What's more is the setup for a frost in the morning and another possible Friday morning.

With all this chill in the forecast, how are we aiming for 70s by late weekend?

As we've seen many times before, the cold is transitory and fleeting. Come weekend, the pattern shifts and the winds turn to the southwest. Barring any sneaky backdoor cold fronts, we could pull this off.

Right now, the warmup still seems fragile, so stay tuned.