forecast

Sunny Wednesday, but cloudy approach for the 4th of July

While downpours aren't likely, a few showers are possible Thursday morning. It's a mostly cloudy and humid afternoon with temperatures in the 80s

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's another nice day for New England, with dry skies into Boston.

This afternoon, high temperatures are in the upper 70s near the coast and will touch the upper 80s across the interior. Humidity will begin to increase Wednesday night and through much of Thursday, signaling a cloudier sky with the potential for rainfall.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While downpours aren't likely, a few showers are possible Thursday morning. It's a mostly cloudy and humid afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

Winds are out of the southwest blowing in more humid conditions and the chance of rain again north of town for the evening.

The odds of widespread rain are low, but cloudy skies are more likely to obscure the view of fireworks. Heavier and more numerous downpours can be expected shortly after midnight and through Friday morning's commute.

Weather

forecast 17 mins ago

Beautiful stretch of weather continues today in our region

forecast 5 hours ago

Calm and sunny in Boston before storm chances return

Keep the umbrellas handy, widespread rain is likely Saturday morning and tapering off midday.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us