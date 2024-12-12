Here's how much rain wild storm brought Boston and how much colder it's getting

What a difference a day makes! Whether you were walking, driving or taking the T on Wednesday, the combination of the heavy rain and strong winds made it tough to navigate through the city — just ask the drivers who pushed through a flooded tunnel in Boston.

In fact, Wednesday became the rainiest day of the year in Boston! We received 2.76” of rain at Logan airport. The last time we received more than two inches of rain at the airport in a single day was earlier this year on March 23.

We also set a new daily maximum rainfall record in Boston Wednesday. The old record was 1.75” of rain set in 2023.

Stormy weather on Wednesday knocked out power to many and caused heavy flooding.

Worcester also shattered an old rainfall record — its 1.96” of rain broke the old single-day rainfall record of 1.56” set in 1969.

A few other communities in the Bay State received between three and four inches of rain on Wednesday. Wow!

But now that the rain is gone, our attention is now focused on the cold weather.

Don’t let Thursday's sunshine fool you. High temperatures were in the low 40s, but wind gusts up to 30-35 mph made it feel like the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

A few clouds drifted in through the afternoon and evening. A flurry or two couldn’t be ruled out for western Massachusetts, but for much of our area, we were flurry-free.

Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies. The winds should stay breezy at times, which should limit any freezing from leftover water on the roads.

On Friday, make sure you wear layers. After a morning start in the mid 20s, highs will rise into the mid 30s under sunny skies.

Saturday might be a tad colder than Friday. Yikes! In fact, morning temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We’ll see sunny skies.

Highs will climb into the upper 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Then, next week, get ready for a warmup. In fact, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Tuesday. However, there is a tradeoff with milder temperatures – we’ll be tracking more rain, mainly late Monday through Tuesday.

