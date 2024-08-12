Clear skies Monday night offer another chance to see northern lights, meteors

Monday morning we woke up to cool temperatures, a bright starry sky and reports of the northern lights all over New England. And this coinciding with the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower.

The sky lit up extra bright between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. with the color visible to the naked eye if you were away from the city lights. Space forecast for Monday night shows another chance to see the northern lights, faint and low. And at the very least, you'll see a few meteors.

In ideal locations outside city lights, there will be 100 meteors per hour, which we'd see about half. Overnight lows reach the 50s again in the suburbs, so bundle up in a fall jacket and jeans as you head out to stargaze.

Temps Monday reach the 70s to 80s with a gusty west breeze. An upper-level low swings in a chance for showers or a thunderstorm at any point this afternoon through sunset. Brief rain, lightning and small hail (graupel) may fall with any shower.

And we began the day clear, with clouds developing this afternoon. The clouds and showers dissipate after sunset, and we clear our sky again for another beautiful starry night. Lows drop to the 50s and 60s.

The great weather stretch continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast as afternoon sea breezes kick in. Thursday brings us a chance for showers or storms. Then, a break Friday.

The humidity stays low until it creeps a bit this weekend. And we have storm chances both Saturday and Sunday and highs still stay around 80.

Ernesto organizes this week and will affect the Leeward Islands in the next 12 to 24 hours as a Tropical Storm. Flash flooding, mudslides, and storm surge will be likely.

The storm continues to track near Puerto Rico before turning north at the end of this week. Anyone from the eastern U.S. coast to Bermuda should watch for updates.

New England will at least see some rough surf and rip currents this weekend into next week.

Stay tuned for updates this week.