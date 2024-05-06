forecast

Clouds and lingering rain will give way to warm sunshine Monday

By midweek, rain chances return, bringing scattered showers throughout the day

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a cooler and mostly cloudy weekend, the week starts with clouds and lingering rain chances for your Monday morning.

As the day goes on, the sun will pop out at times, setting the stage for a pleasantly warm afternoon with temperatures above the seasonal norm.

Monday and Tuesday are looking good to go for outdoor activities, with coastal areas reaching low 70s and inland spots hitting mid-70s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Expect more sunshine on Tuesday compared to Monday. The normal high for this time of year is 63 degrees.

By midweek, rain chances return, bringing scattered showers throughout the day.

Weather

forecast 8 hours ago

Forecast: Tuesday will be pick of the week

Boston weather 13 hours ago

Forecast: Showers, areas of fog

Thursday will start off dry, but another bout of rain is expected from Thursday evening into Friday, leading to a cooler and cloudy end to the week.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us