Cloudy and humid Sunday with some storms expected

Welcome to September! Sunday, expect a cloudy and humid day with light scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

It won't be a complete washout, as there will be dry periods, but clouds will stay thick. Light showers favor the morning but very spotty showers possible in the afternoon. By Sunday night, the rain will taper off as a cold front moves through. Behind it, less humid and cooler days coming.

Looking ahead to Labor day and next week, Boston is staying cool and dry, with clear skies and chilly mornings, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, and overnight lows will generally be in the low to mid 50s but could dip into the 40s in the suburbs. This pattern will continue until the end of the week, with the next chance of rain arriving by next weekend.

On the coast, expect some choppy seas on Sunday due to the approaching cold front, but conditions should remain manageable for boating. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest by Sunday night, helping to calm the waters.