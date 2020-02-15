Cold, Clear Start to Weekend

We have one of the colder mornings of winter 2019/2020 happening right now. But it's tough to match February 15, 1943 when Boston cooled to -14 degrees, the coldest on record temperature on record for The Hub.

This morning the 0° isotherm has settled into Massachusetts and parts of northern Connecticut. Today rivals December 19, and January 18 for one of the coldest starts to a day this season. But there’s little in the way of wind, and we have plenty of sunshine. It’s a strong high-pressure system from Canada right over New England. And it’s moving out quickly.

As the high-pressure center gets over the ocean this afternoon we will have an increasing breeze from the southwest. Usually that’s warmer direction, but not so much today. It’ll add an extra wind chill factor the temperature topping out in their 20s to lower 30s in southern New England, colder north. A perfect midwinter day though - to start a long vacation week for many people. Tonight will be windy and less cold, low temperature in the teens north and 20s south, wind from the south may gust past 30 mph. Clouds will be on the increase with a chance of a few flurries before dawn. It’s a warm front over us tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds in a few mountain snow showers, high temperature near freezing well to north to 40s north south.

A cold front moves in tomorrow night, again with a chance of a snow shower, and then a little bit colder Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, high temperature near 30° north and 40° south.



The next significant weather maker looks like Tuesday. Low pressure will travel into New York with a warm front pushing into New England. Ahead of the front a brief period of snow in southern and western New England early, spreading to the north and east during the afternoon. It’s too soon to make the call, but it looks like snow will change to rain for much of western and southern New England during the afternoon. The mountains should pick up several inches of snow, with negligible accumulation elsewhere.

High temperature in the 20s north, and 30s south. But at night the temperature in may spike near 50° in parts of southern New England as we briefly get into the warm sector.

A cold front pushes through later Tuesday night, with colder and drier weather returning for most of the rest of the week. Perhaps a warm up next weekend with a chance of some more wintery mix, as seen here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.