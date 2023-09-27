Cool start Wednesday, and then temperatures to reach the 60s

The pattern has finally relaxed, and the sun continues to dominate. (I almost typed that twice just to confirm.) We’re off to a cool start with many suburbs starting in the upper 30s to low 40s along with some patchy ground fog. We’ll recover nicely into the 60s Wednesday, with the coolest readings along the coast thanks to onshore breezes.

Wednesday night will again be cool, and Thursday mild. This is the perfect recipe for honing the fall colors, by the way. We should see the color pop about a week from now, even though we remain a week behind schedule for peak color (typically early October) in the foliage season.

Clouds will start to move in our direction by Friday as a weakening weather system moves in our direction. Right now, it appears much of the LIGHT shower activity will not hit all of the Commonwealth, but the guidance is conflicted on how far north we could see wet weather. If we played upon the wettest scenario, showers could reach all the way to the Boston and Worcester Friday night. The drier outcome is absolutely no wet weather at all.

We’ll watch this carefully over the next 24 hours, but it appears this will not be a major factor in the weekend forecast. Although temperatures will dip on Friday and Saturday thanks to more clouds, we’re still in the 60s, AND Sunday will be the warmer and brighter of the two weekend days.