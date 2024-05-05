Cool Sunday morning before evening rain

Another cooler weekend day heading our way.

While Sunday morning will be mainly dry and cloudy, rain will be moving in by the afternoon and becoming more widespread into the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s.

By sunrise Monday, the rain will be winding down. Once skies clear Monday, temperatures will jump to the low 70s. Tuesday is staying warm and mainly dry.

By Wednesday, midweek rain chances kick up and we'll see showers setting up at times Wednesday through Friday.

This will keep temperatures cool to moderate topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s to round out the week.