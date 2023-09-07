‘Feels-like' temperatures to approach 100 degrees Thursday as hot stretch peaks

This the peak of the heat Thursday. Highs leap to the low and mid-90s in most spots, with the coast feeling the relief from the sea breeze once again. However, as we found Wednesday, we won’t escape the humidity. Dew points climbed into the mid (!) 70s in some Metrowest communities, boosting the heat index near 100 degrees in spots. Expect the same Thursday – and take it slow and easy.

We’ll step down the temperatures in the coming days – gradually. Increasing cloud cover, a steady south wind, and a chance for storms will whittle away some of the big heat into the weekend. Thunder threats will materialize too.

Thursday, it’s far western New England, Friday it’s Greater Worcester, and then Saturday the storms could pop all the way to the coast. Although this particular day isn’t a washout. Hit and miss storms will be the term we use for Saturday’s chances. Sunday is another story, however. I’m thinking the storms will be more numerous and the downpours a little more robust. Ditto for Monday.

We’re keeping close watch on Hurricane Lee in the coming 5-10 days. It stays over the fish, but intensifies to a strong Category 4 (on a scale of 5) hurricane by early weekend. This alone is enough to heighten our anxiety, but at this point, the forecast is VERY uncertain in the extended range. More updates are ahead.

Stay cool!