Heat, Humidity Ahead of Weekend Storm Threat

We have an almost daily threat for thunderstorms across the northeast thanks to our hot and humid airmass in place.

The threat for storms is low today, just a few spot storms, with sun and clouds with high temperatures pushing to 90 degrees with dew point temperatures around 70º, to create heat index values (“feels like” temperatures) over 90 degrees for a steam bath feeling.

Friday into Saturday, our attention will be on the focus of our team’s next First Alert – a developing storm along the Mid-Atlantic coast. Spinning up over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream – the warm ocean current that parallels the East Coast – the National Hurricane Center pins this storm with an 80% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Fay, and our team is forecasting it to move north to New England. Though the exact track and strength are to be determined, we know a period of increased downpours, thunderstorms and gusty wind is a distinct possibility from late Friday into early or midday Saturday – we’ll fine tune details as we draw closer.

The system is expected to continue trucking northeast Saturday evening, returning New England to heat, humidity and scattered afternoon thunder for Sunday. Our mid-summer pattern rolls on through next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.