MAP: How Hurricane Lee will affect Mass. Friday and Saturday

Hurricane Lee is barreling toward the Northeast, and much of the New England coast on guard for impacts.

With a tropical storm watch in place for the coast of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and part of Maine — and a hurricane watch in place for Maine's coast from Stonington north and east — life-threatening conditions could begin to be felt in the region by Friday

Risks from the hurricane include wind, storm surge and rain, according to the National Weather Service.

To gauge when the storm will begin dropping rain in the region, this series of maps shows the NBC10 Boston First Alert forecast as of Thursday morning.

The rain is likely to arrive on Cape Cod and the Maine coast by around midnight Saturday morning, while Boston may avoid much in the way of rain. For a more detailed look at our forecast on Hurricane Lee, click here.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at noon.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 9 p.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at midnight.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 a.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 6 a.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 9 a.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at noon.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 p.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 9 p.m.

Today: Emerging sun, dropping humidity. Highs in the middle 70s. Overnight Tonight: Clouds slowly increase. Lows in the 50s. Friday: Clouds & waves arrive ahead of Hurricane Lee. Highs 65-70. Saturday: Tropical Storm Watch - Hurricane Lee impact - Coastal wind, beach erosion & coastal flooding for some - rain east, a shower west. Highs around 70.