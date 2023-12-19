storm cleanup

Colder night on tap for those still without power after New England's storm

For those without power, it’s going to be hard to stay warm as lows drop into the 20s to around 30

By Brian James

At this time yesterday, we were just beginning to clean up the mess Mother Nature left behind.

With better weather today through the rest of the week, power crews and road crews should have a long, uninterrupted stretch to make a dent in the cleanup.

On the downside, with power likely to be out for many people through tonight, it’s going to be hard to stay warm in a house without power. Lows will be dropping into the 20s to around 30 under a mostly clear sky.

Estimated power outages in Maine (395,000), Massachusetts (94,000), Connecticut (22,000), Rhode Island (4,100) and New Hampshire (2,500) as of Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Estimated power outages around New England as of Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Overnight low temperatures in Greater Boston from Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, into Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a sunny and seasonal day across New England. That will be great for repair and restoration crews. It will also be great for the rest of us looking to finish up holiday shopping or traveling to your holiday destination. Highs will still be a mix of upper 30s to low 40s.

It will cool off a little more Thursday and Friday before temperatures start to nose back up Saturday though the middle part of next week.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look uneventful with a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50.

