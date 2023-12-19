Maine, Vermont devastated by Monday's storm; power knocked out, widespread flooding

Utility crews worked Tuesday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise in New England following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S., drenching communities and bringing windspeeds over 60 mph in some areas.

In Maine, over 400,000 homes without power as of early Tuesday, half of its utility customer base.

“We anticipate a multi-day restoration effort involving hundreds of line and tree crews,” Central Maine Power, the state's largest utility, posted online Monday night.

At least two people in Maine were killed as a result of the storm. In Windham, police said part of a tree fell and killed a man who was removing debris from his roof. And in Fairfield, a man was fatally injured while removing a downed tree with a tractor.

Power crews work hard to try to restore electricity in Scituate, Massachusetts, but they couldn't really get started until the storm stopped, which was less than 12 hours ago.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills delayed the opening of state offices until midday Tuesday to allow time for power restoration and cleanup efforts from the storm, which took down many trees and closed roads. One office building in Augusta will remain closed to remove scaffolding damaged by the storm.

“If you must travel, please exercise caution and be sure to provide plenty of room for emergency first responders and for crews that are restoring power and clearing roadways," Mills said in a statement urging people to stay off the roads, if possible.



Some rivers in the region crested. The Androscoggin River in Rumford, Maine, reached a maximum stage of 22 feet in a 24-hour period ending early Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river was expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.

The Kennebec River at Augusta was at 20 feet and still rising. It was expected to reach a crest of 25 feet Thursday evening, the weather service said. Flood stage is 12 feet.

Some towns in Vermont, which had suffered major flooding from a storm in July, were seeing more flood damage. Some school districts remained closed in the region Tuesday.

Five months after flooding inundated Vermont’s capital city of Montpelier, water entered the basements of some downtown businesses as the city monitored the level of the Winooski River, officials said.

Three people were rescued from a home in Jamaica and another in Waterbury when that person’s vehicle was swept away by floodwaters, said Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison at a press conference with the governor. Several shelters were set up.

Between 30 to 50 homes were evacuated in the village of Moretown on Monday as the Mad River flooded due to the heavy rainfall.

A number of roads were also closed around the state due to flooding, including in Londonderry and Ludlow, the southern Vermont communities that were hit hard by flooding in July.

“Although there will be damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses, we do not expect this to be the same scale as July,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said. “That being said, some of the places that were impacted in July are currently experiencing flooding once again. So for them, this is July and it’s a real gut punch.”

Montpelier officials said in an update Monday night that the Winooski River had started to recede, and the damage sustained by businesses was minimal. The city will continue to monitor the situ ation, but no additional rain was expected that would further exacerbate the flooding.

Waterbury did experience some road flooding on Monday night, according to WPTZ, but the water is expected to recede Tuesday.