Mild and dry weather on the way for Easter weekend

After a rather wet two days, rain has almost shifted out. The rain tapers off through midday, with clouds breaking apart by the afternoon.

Behind the storm, winds crank from with peak gusts between 25 and 30 miles per hour. The northwest wind brings the chill Friday night, but drier air for Saturday.

With clear skies Friday night, Saturday morning starts on a cool note with wind chills in upper 20s to low 30s. With abundant sun returning, highs touch 50 to 55° by the evening.

Easter egg hunts and outdoor activities are safe and in the clear for Saturday, and most of the day Sunday.

Sunrise Services on Sunday will be threatened with a few sprinkles as a weakening storm drops through southern New England and the coast. The odds of rain are confined primarily through Bristol County, Plymouth County and Cape Cod. North of Boston is dry.

Sunday afternoon is partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Monday features sunshine too, with highs in the 50s. April showers are brewing though, with a storm complex across California.

Snow will push through the Rockies. And it promises to be a turbulent start to the week for the central and southern Plains.

For New England, this will spell rainy but wintry weather, unfolding as a multi-day event, likely next Tuesday to Thursday. It's got the attention of the entire First Alert team.