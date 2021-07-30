Mostly Sunny Start to Weekend Before Rain Returns

Today will feature pleasant weather with comfortable temperatures. Scattered showers may pop-up during the afternoon as a pool of cool air moves across New England.

High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s with a few locations hitting 80 degrees. You will notice it feeling less humid as northwest winds and a cold front usher in a more comfortable air mass.

Overnight, low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s for most location, with the exception of along the coast and urban centers like Boston and Providence.

Across the North Country, waning rain showers may hang on just long enough to have wet snowflakes mixing in atop New England’s highest peak on Mount Washington as the freezing level drops. High pressure located over the Ohio River Valley will nose its influence into the region tomorrow, resulting in mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds move back into the forecast on Sunday as an area of low pressure approaches New England from the Great Lakes. Expecting a mostly-dry day with a chance of showers north and west by the afternoon. Highs again reach into the low to mid 70s. On Sunday, chance of showers and thunderstorms exists during the afternoon as disturbance moves through.

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s, where low 80s are typical for this time of year.

Looking ahead into next week, we will be keeping an eye on the potential for a series of coastal lows to pass southeast of New England Sunday night, and again on Tuesday or Wednesday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN. These systems may bring the threat of rain and gusty winds, especially along the South Coast and Cape and Islands.