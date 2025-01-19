Latest snow forecast: Boston still could get 6 inches as winter storm nears

A winter storm is set to arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing snow across southern New England and lasting overnight into Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Boston area. See all weather alerts for your area here.

When will the snow start?

The morning will start off dry with some sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Snow will develop in the afternoon, becoming steadier by evening and continuing through early Monday morning.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snow inland and rain at the coast Sunday night, Jan. 19, 2025.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snow falling across eastern Massachusetts early Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

How much snow will Massachusetts get?

Most areas including Boston and Greater Boston can expect 4-8 inches of snow, with localized amounts closer to 10 inches for central Mass. and parts of southern New Hampshire. Southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, may see rain mix in before transitioning to snow overnight, which will limit accumulations.

NBC10 Boston The latest snowfall totals expected from a winter storm arriving in Boston Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Will roads and travel be effected?

Roads will become slippery quickly Sunday evening and hazardous travel for most of the area, especially those anticipating 4- to 8-inch accumulations. Snow will wrap up by sunrise Monday.

What happens after the snowstorm?

Behind the storm, an arctic blast will settle in, bringing the coldest air of the season.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will drop from the teens into the single digits by evening, with wind chills well below zero.

NBC10 Boston The bitter cold feels-like temperature across southern New England on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

This bitter cold will persist through Thursday, with highs struggling to reach the teens and overnight lows near or below zero. Wind chills will be between -5 and -15.

Be prepared for icy conditions on untreated roads and bundle up if heading outside, as frostbite risks increase in these frigid temperatures.