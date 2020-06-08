Sunshine, Temperatures Near 80 Monday

Sunshine is back today with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for most. There will be a noticeable sea breeze that develops each afternoon.

Although we saw thunderstorms yesterday, not everyone received rain. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see widespread, soaking rain anytime soon.

The remnants of tropical cyclone Cristobal will interact with a cold front Thursday, but we aren’t expecting much from it. Most of the moisture will stay well north of New England. It’s possible that we could see a shower or a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend with some slightly cooler air moving in to start off next week. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible to close out the weekend and begin the work week.