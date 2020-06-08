forecast

Sunshine, Temperatures Near 80 Monday

Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend in New England

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunshine is back today with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for most. There will be a noticeable sea breeze that develops each afternoon.

Although we saw thunderstorms yesterday, not everyone received rain. It doesn’t look like we’re going to see widespread, soaking rain anytime soon.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The remnants of tropical cyclone Cristobal will interact with a cold front Thursday, but we aren’t expecting much from it. Most of the moisture will stay well north of New England. It’s possible that we could see a shower or a thunderstorm during the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay warm through next weekend with some slightly cooler air moving in to start off next week. Showers and thunderstorms are again possible to close out the weekend and begin the work week.

Climate

climate change Jun 4

How Trees Help Us Understand Climate Change

cristobal 2 hours ago

Cristobal Weakens to Tropical Depression, Flood Threat Persists

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us