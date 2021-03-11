Boston, Worcester Hit Record High Temps as Warm Weather Arrives in New England

Record warm temperatures arrived in southern New England Thursday on a southwest wind.

Boston and Worcester hit 70 degrees about 2 p.m., with temperatures expected to climb further into the afternoon, and people were out windsurfing near Castle Island. Elsewhere in southern New England, it was 68 in Hartford and 70 in Providence, warm but not yet in record-setting territory.

The last time Boston made it to 70 was back in November, so it has been a while since we’ve felt this warm. The previous record high for March 11 in Boston was 67, set back in 1990; Worcester’s prior high mark, 66, was set in 1977.

It took some time, but the low clouds over southern New England have cleared out and we're finally getting a taste of spring...if only for a day. Several locations have already cracked 70 degrees today! Here are the latest temps as of 2PM. pic.twitter.com/2GG6z8V40F — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 11, 2021

Highs will be in the 60s across southern New England, with a few spots into the 70s, while in the 50s to our north.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The wind will pick up in intensity ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight chance for showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, with the chance for downed trees and isolated power outages.

Friday will feature clouds in the morning with emerging sun throughout the day and highs in the 40s and 50s north, 60s south. Cold air arrives Friday night with a late-season arctic front that will generate snow showers in the mountains and produce a very cold wind chill by Saturday morning.

Our weekend turns cooler with highs in the 20s and 30s north, 30s to 40s south, and a blustery wind that will force us to bundle up once again. Sunday stays chilly, with highs mostly in the 20s and 30s, but at least the wind won’t be as intense. The mountains will get fresh snow into Sunday night.

There’s a lot of uncertainty next week about rain and snow chances. Monday will be cold with highs struggling to reach the melting point under a mainly sunny sky. With cold air in place and several waves of low pressure around, the possibility for snow isn’t far off.

As of now, it appears that we turn active Tuesday through Thursday, with the possibility that some of us may have a white St. Patrick’s Day. It’s something we will have to monitor in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day forecast.