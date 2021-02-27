Chances for Rain, Snow on Showery Saturday

Clouds and some snow showers are moving into western areas of New England this morning as temperatures dropped into the 10s and 20s overnight.

Temperatures are cold enough to support a mixture of rain and snow, developing from west to east during the morning. Generally, all rain will be found from Boston to Providence to Hartford and areas southeast, but the farther north and west, the longer snowflakes will fall before warmer air takes over from south to north, changing snow to rain as far north as Concord, New Hampshire, by midday.

Precipitation ends Saturday evening, dropping as much as five inches in the higher terrain and generally two to four inches in northern New England. Puddles could be an issue in southern New England as we mix snowmelt with up to half inch of rain.

Saturday night skies will clear, and this will allow temperatures to dip below freezing, so black ice will be an issue tonight in northern and central New England. If the clouds dissipate fast enough, most of the region will be able to enjoy the full “snow” moon. Our weekend won’t be all that bright -- we continue to see how clouds move back in Sunday as we await the next disturbance, arriving late day. Temperatures will be either side of 40. Although most of us will be mild enough for rain showers Sunday late day and evening, northern New England may find a combination of rain and freezing rain with snow in northern Maine Sunday night.

Monday will see a blend of clouds and sun early with temperatures well into the 40s and even closer to 50 in southern New England, but a vigorous cold front arrives Monday evening with a drastic change in air that will deliver a shot of cold Tuesday with highs generally below freezing. The wintry chill doesn’t stick around though -- by Wednesday we are back into the 40s and we resume our early spring weather pattern as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.