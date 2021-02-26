17-Year-Old Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old in Dorchester

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a woman Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
Police say 19-year-old Tasjahnaya Dance of Dorchester was shot and killed early Monday afternoon on the intersection of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, police say, a 17-year-old male from Dorchester was arrested and charged with murder. His identity was not released.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Additional charges against the alleged shooter include firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, carrying a gun without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.