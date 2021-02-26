17-Year-Old Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old in Dorchester

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a woman Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say 19-year-old Tasjahnaya Dance of Dorchester was shot and killed early Monday afternoon on the intersection of Bowdoin Avenue and Washington Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, police say, a 17-year-old male from Dorchester was arrested and charged with murder. His identity was not released.

Additional charges against the alleged shooter include firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, carrying a gun without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4470.