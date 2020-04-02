Local
Chilly Rain Next Two Days, With Gusty Wind

Rainfall totals for the immediate coast line could exceed two inches

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gear up for a couple of crummy weather days.

Temperatures Thursday today will stay in the 40s with rain on the way. A gusty northeast wind will also develop today. Winds will continue to increase through the night into Friday.

Rainfall totals for the immediate coast line could exceed two inches. Those totals will drop off significantly across Western and in far Northern New England where little if any rain will fall.

Coastal flooding will also be an increasing threat. Persistent north to northeast winds will gust in excess of 50 mph for 36-48 hours. Minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding will be likely during the Friday morning high tide especially.

Conditions will begin to improve as we go through the day on Saturday.

Sunday is looking much nicer with comfortable temperatures and sunshine.

Next week is looking nicer and warmer with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Shower changes will also increase by the end of next week.

