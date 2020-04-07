Clouds Move In Ahead of Wednesday Morning Showers, Snowflakes for Some

Most of New England sees a pretty sunset with Venus shining high above the setting sun in the west and the closest full moon of the year (221,772 miles) lighting up in the east.

A fast-moving weather system is bringing clouds and a wintry mix after midnight. Low pressure tracks right over New York City at sunrise and races out during the day.

A downpour with thunder may race along the coast of Connecticut late night and early morning. Otherwise, we expect a few showers and wet snowflakes on the northern edge of the precipitation from southern Vermont to the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire to north Central and northwest Massachusetts.

This low pressure is moving along a boundary between warm and relatively humid air to the south and colder dry air to the north. While we stay mostly dry farther north, about one to two-tenths of an inch of morning plain rain showers elsewhere in southern New England.

Tomorrow afternoon should bring emerging sunshine but there's no question a northeast wind both off the ocean and carrying cooler air from Canada will make for a very different feeling day with highs in the 40s to around 50.

Thursday starts dry, but afternoon rain moves in for southern New England, likely to be wet snow and rain in northern New England that will trend to all snow for interior northern New England Thursday night into Friday, with a major winter storm of heavy, wet snow and strong wind coupling for a swath of power outages for interior central, northern and eastern Maine.

With tides running astronomically high owing to this week's perigean full moon, some minor coastal flooding is already possible without a storm, but this storm along the Maine coast will exacerbate those issues and if the tide matches up with the strongest onshore wind, substantial coastal flooding would be possible particularly from Penobscot Bay, Downeast at the Thursday midnight or Friday midday high tide.

Farther south and west in most of New England, Friday brings a busy breeze and only lingering scattered showers ahead of drier air for the holiday weekend.

A major rainstorm with wind and warmth appears to be shaping up for Monday with at least a couple of inches of rain possible before some drying toward midweek next week in the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.