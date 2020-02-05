Colder Wednesday in Advance of Snow Threat

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be much colder today – about 10 degrees colder than yesterday. This will set the stage for a wintry mix or even a burst of snow heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. At this point it appears it will be a slippery drive into work Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon temperatures will begin to climb above freezing and snow/mix will change to rain at the coast.

We catch a break from the steady rain Thursday evening with another slug of rain moving in Thursday night (late) through Friday. Heavy rain is likely. It's possible southern New England could see up to 2 inches of rain. Since the ground isn’t frozen, most of the rain will be absorbed – it doesn’t appear that we will see flooding.

Quiet weather will return Saturday, but unsettled weather will return Sunday. Some forecast models keep the precipitation just off the coast, others are showing rain and snow. Stay tuned.

Next week looks unsettled. We will see numerous rounds of rain and snow. At this point, significant accumulations don’t look likely. By the end of the 10-day, we will be halfway through February and it doesn’t look like there will be much cold.