Cool and Wet Thursday and Friday, But a Weekend Warmup on the Way

It’s another cloudy and cool day over New England. We’re having temperatures below average for another afternoon, mostly staying in the 60s in Boston and the coasts with some 70s in the far west. WIth the onshore flow, our easterly wind runs up light from 8 to 10 mph.

Wet and cool Thursday evening and Friday

The chance of showers remains for late this afternoon and again tonight through tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rain will move from the west and into the east bringing a slight relief to our pollen levels and the moderate drought across eastern New England. This rain is absolutely welcome on dry terrain.

Tonight our temperatures drop to the upper 50s and we’re getting ready for another mostly cool and somewhat wet afternoon; highs in the 60s east and 70s west.

Sunny and warm for the weekend for most, with showers in northern New England

Our weekend is looking lovely; rain chances decrease and our temperatures take a rise to the 70s for much of New England, including Boston. To be precise Saturday and Sunday mostly bring showers to the far north this would be in to Vermont and New Hampshire, but mostly Maine on Saturday. While the north deals with showers, central and southern New England will enjoy mostly sunny skies and a warm-up to the 70s.

Next week starts what temperatures in the 70s but we drop it a bit on Tuesday with rain chances returning. With overall highs near and above the 70s were watching for another chance of showers late in the week.

Out in the tropics, we keep watching that area of disturbance that brought the remnants of Hurricane Agatha. This could now become the first tropical system of the Atlantic Season and impact Florida in the next days. Tropical watches will likely be posted in the Florida peninsula soon. We keep watching this slow-moving wave, as it brings heavy rain with it, its main threat being the risk of flooding.