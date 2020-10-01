Cool, Crisp Thursday Evening Ahead of Friday Showers and Storms

From foliage to pumpkin everything, it looks like fall around New England and soon it will feel like it as our temperatures start to fall.

As soon as the sun sets, our full Harvest moon will rise and temperatures slide down quick with the dry air in place. It will be cool, clear and crisp overnight as lows dip to the 40s north and 50s south.

Our drought conditions have expanded across New England, with now all of Rhode Island and almost all of Massachusetts under severe to extreme drought. The drought monitor didn't take into account the heavy rain from Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain is on Friday as showers and thunderstorms roll in along another cold front. With a cool pool of air aloft, any storm will produce hailstones and lightning. The downpours won't amount to much, maybe a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain. The best rain chance is across western and northern New England.

This weekend we cool off to highs in the low to mid-60s and we will stay mostly dry. Both afternoons with the cool pool of air aloft, afternoon clouds and showers may pop-up across the mountains.

Another rain chance lines up on Monday along a cold front, with the potential of a coastal low developing too. The front kicks out that low quickly, so we don't expect any huge rain amounts. But if the track of the system changes then we could have gusty winds and decent rain so we will keep you posted.

Next week highs stay in the 60s with another dry stretch starting Tuesday.