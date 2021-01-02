Cool, Dry Air Emerges Saturday Afternoon as Wintry Mix Subsides in Parts of New England

The wintry mix of the last 24 hours is ending now with cooler and drier air coming in for this evening and overnight.

Ski Country got generally a half a foot of snow, with reports of freezing rain in several locations too. In Southern New England it was a couple of inches of wet snow inland, with about 1/4 to 1/3 of an inch of rain toward the shore.

This is the same low-pressure system that brought snow to the Rio Grande Valley in Mexico and Texas. The low-pressure center tracked right over Cape Cod this morning and now we have a small area of high pressure coming in tonight.

For this afternoon - partial clearing, with some snowflakes left in the high country. Temperatures holding in the 30s to lower 40s.

We have a breezy evening with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s north, and 20s and 30s south. There may be some patchy black ice developing in areas that saw a wintry mix last night.

Just as quickly as one high-pressure system comes in, it’s going to move out with another low-pressure system tracking near Nantucket tomorrow night. After a frosty start with some sunshine early on our Sunday, clouds are racing back in with a rain and snow mix arriving south and west late in the day.

The system is fairly weak and has marginal cold air, but it looks like inland areas of central and southern New England may pick up a couple of inches of snow tomorrow night.

Near the shore, it’s likely to be a mixture of rain and snow with very little accumulation. Monday will stay rather gray in southern and eastern New England with a light mix of rain or snow possible.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy with some flurries. Monday temperatures mostly in the 30s to low 40s.

It’s a somewhat challenging forecast for the middle of the week with low pressure to stalling in the Gulf of Maine, and some upper-level instability, so that means many clouds and a chance of some light rain or snow, especially near the shore. We may have some icy roads at night if it’s damp enough.

But for the most time, it’s going to be dry with a mixture of sun and clouds and seasonal temperatures. Stay tuned for updates in our latest first alert 10-day forecast.