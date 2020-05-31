Cool Weather Closes Out Weekend

Temperatures today won’t be as warm as yesterday.

We will replace the 70s and 80s with 60s and 70s for the next couple of days.

After nearly two weeks of no measurable rain at Logan Airport, Boston received nearly a 10th of an inch of rain early this morning. It’s been a very dry May, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any wetter.

Thunderstorms are the wildcard but obviously the heavy rainfall associated with them is very localized.



Temperatures warm back up into the 70s and low 80s by mid to late week.

Our shower chances return Monday and again on Wednesday, but outside of those two days, it looks quiet.

Nice weather will last until next weekend.