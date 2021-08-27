Cooler Temperatures Coming as Heat and Humidity Fall

Our heat and humidity fall Friday night into the weekend. Although northern New England has already seen a cooldown, highs Friday stay in the 70s to near 80. Farther south, we will still be around 90, with heat index numbers in the mid 90s.

Southern New England could see a pop-up storm or shower in the heat of the afternoon through sunset. As cooler and drier air starts to head in from the north, we cool off to the 40s, 50s and 60s for lows — dramatically different from Friday morning's heat index in Boston of 87 just before sunrise.

This weekend will be downright refreshing as we enjoy a cool-down and lower humidity — almost a fall feel to the air, especially at night and in the early mornings. Highs on Saturday reach the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Areas along the coast could see temperatures in the 60s with an onshore flow.

Sunday will be just as nice as we see highs in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a few more clouds around as high pressure to our east starts to drift away and a cold front approaches from the northwest. A few showers are possible in the north country late Sunday evening.

More rain will head in for Monday into early Tuesday. Our temperatures increase again to the 80s both of those days and the humidity returns, as well. Some milder temperatures return for midweek as a cold front moves through. Highs return to the 70s and so far it looks like a dry stretch as we begin Labor Day weekend.

Ida continues to strengthen over the warm Gulf water as it heads northwest this weekend. It’s forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane as it makes landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast late Sunday night, with a storm surge of 7-11’, rainfall of over a foot, winds of 115 mph, and spin-up tornadoes that will affect areas all along the Gulf Coast this weekend. Stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.