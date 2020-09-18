Clouds will be around this morning, even bringing a couple of showers across the Cape and Islands. We will dry out and clear out during the afternoon.

Cooler weather moves in tonight. Saturday and Sunday morning may start off in the upper 30s and low 40s across the region with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

We will be watching hurricane Teddy that as it moves north, parallel to the eastern seaboard. Currently, it appears we will see fringe effects Monday through Wednesday. High surf and coastal flooding are the primary threats. Because of an astronomically high tide, rising sea levels and storms off shore, it won’t take much to get minor coastal flooding.

Once that storm system moves away, we will return to quiet weather. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s by next week.