Boater Remains Missing on Auburn Reservoir After Hours of Searching

After more than a search that lasted more than three hours Thursday in Auburn, Massachusetts, there was still no sign of a boater who went missing.

Police boats scoured Dark Brook Reservoir, off Bryn Mawr Avenue, into the night for any sign of the missing man, who lives near the reservoir.

Just before 6 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in.

"We do see the boat. We found where the boat is, we do believe the person is there," said Auburn Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Johnson.

Residents also reported seeing the boat circling with no one on board.

"Multiple people on the lake saw the person in the boat, so we do strongly believe that they are currently at the lake," Johnson said.

In addition to dive teams, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter was also brought in.

Johnson says the reservoir was constructed so National Grid could cool equipment years ago.

It's about 10 feet deep in areas, and it's time-consuming to grid search.

"It is a good-size body of water, and the search area we're talking about is in the area or vicinity of probably a thousand yards, at anywhere between 6-10 feet depth," said Sgt. Scott Mills of the Auburn Police Dept.

Police believe only the missing man was on board. It's still unclear what happened.

Crews will be back Friday morning to resume their search.