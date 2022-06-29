Dangerous Heat Friday Will Feel Like 100 Degrees

Our gorgeous summer weather continues with low humidity and plenty of heat. Highs today are in the 70s and 80s, with sea breezes at the coast.

We stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy as a system moves through to our north. This low pressure system swings in some showers and thunderstorms to northern New England between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The thunderstorms may produce an isolated damaging wind threat, along with heavy rain and lightning. The storm intensity decreases after sunset as they head towards northern Maine. Southern New England will see a few showers after sunset, but most places remain dry. And this rain chance is over by sunrise tomorrow.

Temps continue to increase with low humidity tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s and more sea breezes at the coast. Our highs get scorching by Friday as we soar into the mid and upper 90s!

With the humidity increasing during the day, it will feel like around 100 degrees. We have a First Alert issued on Friday for the dangerous heat in the forecast.

As we head into the holiday weekend, our temps will be hot, but not as bad as Friday. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday, mid 80s Sunday, and mid 80s again on the 4th of July. The good thing is that Sunday and Monday, the humidity is pretty low, with the exception of the south coast.

Saturday is a transition day as we see a cold front move through and that brings in either storms or showers, depending on the timing of this system. Now, it may set up across southern New England around noon time. That means our temps lower in northern New England in time for drier air Saturday. Stay tuned for changes on the rain and storm timing of Saturday.