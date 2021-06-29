FIRST ALERT: Intense Heat Continues, With Severe Storms Popping Up

Will we hit the elusive 100 in Boston? It’s been a decade since we’ve last climbed to the century mark – and Tuesday will be very close.

Stifling heat and humidity continue to have a grip on the region, and will stick around for one more day, Wednesday, before a bit of relief arrives.

While a few thunderstorms will continue to pop Tuesday afternoon and evening, I’m not expecting too much action on the radar. But Wednesday, more scattered action is expected, and some storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.

In fact, the storm prediction center has placed parts of southern New England in a fairly rare “enhanced” zone, meaning widespread damaging thunderstorms will be possible.

Highs will push 95 to 100 again, marking the third day in a row of 90+ temperatures, meaning the heat wave will be official.

Thursday certainly won’t be as hot, but the humidity will still be high. A front nearby will focus showers and developing downpours, which will drop some heavy rainfall and may result in some localized flooding.

It looks like we’ll stay unsettled on Friday with another round of showers and downpours possible – although the humidity will finally break and you’ll certainly feel the difference.

It’s still too early to say where and, perhaps more importantly, what time there could be some wet weather this weekend, but I’m hopeful for some gradual improvement, especially by the Fourth of July. Expect lots of clouds this weekend and cooler than normal temperatures, in the 70s. In general, rain is likely on Saturday, with a round of showers Sunday. Next week, we’ll climb back into the 80s.