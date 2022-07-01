FIRST ALERT: July Fourth Weekend Starts Hot, Then a Storm Threat

Our July Fourth weekend starts with two First Alert days, Friday for heat and Saturday for strong storms, before clearing up for outdoor activities Sunday and Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for part of Maine Friday afternoon but has since expired.

Friday evening our temps are hot in the low to mid 90s for some, with increasing humidity from the south as we approach sunset. The wind from the southwest is gusty too, helping to elevate our heat and humidity. Far northern Maine will see isolated strong thunderstorms through sunset with damaging wind and lightning as the main threats. This is the first hint of our cold front system that’s heading southeast through tonight into tomorrow. Tonight will be soupy with more rain and storms heading in and lows in the 70s.

Saturday storm threat

We are not hot tomorrow, but we will be very humid with highs in the 80s. The rain and storms will be off and on throughout the day. Northern New England and southern New England will see ongoing rain and storms as we wake up Saturday morning. By afternoon we will see some breaks in the rain and storms but sunshine will break through the clouds. How severe the storms get will depend on how much sunshine we see. With the frontal boundary sitting over southern New England by mid-afternoon, northern and western New England will start to see sunshine and you’re done with the rain threat. Temps will be around 80s degrees with lowering humidity.

Southern New England continues to see rain and scattered thunderstorms through sunset. Any storm will bring in gusty winds, lightning and a heavy rain threat. If we see severe storms it would be because there is damaging wind or hail. By 9 p.m. the storms will be focused around Rhode Island and Cape Cod, dissipating soon after that time.

Sunday and Monday weather

The rest of the holiday weekend is wonderful for outdoor activities. Highs reach the low to mid 80s Sunday with full sun and low humidity. The Fourth of July on Monday is also sunny with highs in the 80s and low humidity.

10-day outlook

Tuesday we see more humid air creeping back in with highs in the 80s. There is also another cold front that sweeps in from the north during this day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through sunset, with the rain tapering off by nightfall. This timing can still change so stay tuned! Temps cool to the low 80s and 70s for midweek with another couple of pleasant, sunny days. Another round of storms and showers roll in for the end of the week Thursday into Friday. And the next weekend some rain may be around, but at this point we wouldn’t advise canceling plans. Highs both days will be around 80.