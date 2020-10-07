FIRST ALERT: Scattered Storms to Bring Thunder, Gusty Wind to Parts of New England

Our wind threat continues tonight as the gusts stay strong between 40 and 60 mph across southern and central New England.

The wind direction changes from the southwest to the west as a cold front moves out to sea. This is why we have had some strong storms across the northeast.

Those storms and showers continue to head southeast and we start to dry off tonight. The exception will be across the North Country where scattered showers stick around the mountains and there is a chance for a wintry mix or flurries around Mt. Washington tonight.

Most of us will have clearing skies, just in time to try to see the Draconid Meteor shower, which peaks tonight with only 5-10 meteors per hour in the northwestern sky.

Overnight lows drop to the 40s and 50s with a brisk, strong wind.

Highs for Thursday will only be in the 40s north and 50s to maybe around 60 south with a clear sky. The wind continues to stay gusty, with peak winds around 30 mph.

Friday will be just as cool and with as much sunshine.

The weekend is overall dry, with each day feeling like a different season. Saturday's highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Sunday's highs fall to the mid-60s thanks to another quick moving cold front. A couple overnight showers are possible Saturday night, but we dry by the time the sun rises Sunday.

Our extended forecast for next week has more waves of rain, but the potential for some of the leftovers from Hurricane Delta are heading our way.

That rain could also get blocked from moving out until the end of the week with a high-pressure system helping to keep the stream of rain over the northeast. Stay tuned!